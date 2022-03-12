Trump has been critical of his game throughout the inaugural edition of the event and there were chinks in his armour here, but Murphy was unable to take advantage and succumbed to a heavy defeat.

It means Trump is through to back-to-back ranking finals, this being the 40th of his career, and he'll face Matthew Selt for the title.

Breaks of 99 and 91 gave Murphy a 2-1 lead but he lost the next two frames, and Trump's stranglehold tightened when he edged 4-2 and then 5-2 clear by taking frames which so easily could have gone against him.

Trump finished on the front foot with breaks of 50 and 81 but was far from his best, and will hope he's saved that til last as he enters another Sunday as odds-on favourite to win.

Selt edges Ding in decider

Matthew Selt remained on course to double his tally of ranking titles after a 6-5 victory over Ding Junhui in the semi-finals of the Nirvana Turkish Masters.

In the 27th match this week to go to a deciding frame, Selt kept his nerve in the closing moments to upset three-time UK champion Ding, who was looking to get back to winning ways having taken the last of his 14 ranking titles three years ago.

Selt and Ding were watched by the biggest crowd of the week so far at the Nirvana Cosmopolitan Hotel and Selt held firm to reach just the second ranking final of his career, having won the previous one in India.

Sunday’s best-of-19 final in Antalya will be the biggest match of his life as he takes on Judd Trump or Shaun Murphy. The world number 31 is already guaranteed £45,000 but victory would bring a career-high payday of £100,000, double the prize for his sole major title so far.

Victory would lift him into the top eight of the one year ranking list and almost certainly give him a place in the Cazoo Tour Championship later this month, and also bring him into contention for a place among the top 16 seeds at the Crucible.

The opening frame came down to the last red and Selt laid a clever snooker to set up the chance to take the lead. Breaks of 40 and 33 helped him double his advantage, then in the third, Ding cleared the colours to force a re-spotted black, but played a loose safety as Selt clipped in a long pot for 3-0.

Ding’s fightback started with breaks of 97 and 60 to reduce his deficit to 3-2, before Selt missed chances in frame six and a 90 clearance from Ding levelled the tie. Selt bounced back from losing the seventh by taking the next two, but Ding again responded with a superb 84 to take the match all the way.

In the decider, Selt led 33-10 when he missed the black off its spot, trying to split the pack, and was fortunate to leave Ding snookered. Selt later potted an excellent long red and trickled up behind the yellow, and from the chance that followed he added the points he needed.