Jimmy White plays on Saturday night after sensationally qualifying for the UK Championship
Jimmy White

Snooker results: Martin O'Donnell beats Jimmy White in World Championship qualifying

By Sporting Life
17:23 · THU April 06, 2023

Jimmy White's dream of returning to the Crucible is over for another year, after he was beaten 10-4 by Martin O'Donnell in qualifying for the World Championship.

O'Donnell took control of the contest on Wednesday, building a 7-2 overnight lead, and though White began Thursday's concluding session in determined fashion, he couldn't find the answers and ultimately slumped to a heavy defeat.

In winning the first two frames upon the resumption, the second coming in dramatic fashion after O'Donnell missed frame ball, hopes of a famous Whirlwind comeback were initially raised.

However, when White couldn't win frame 12 despite making break of 53, O'Donnell ruthlessly took advantage to hand his opponent a cruel body blow.

The game was as good as over at that point and O'Donnell made no mistake, taking out the final two frames and finishing with a match-sealing run of 63.

