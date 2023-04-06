O'Donnell took control of the contest on Wednesday, building a 7-2 overnight lead, and though White began Thursday's concluding session in determined fashion, he couldn't find the answers and ultimately slumped to a heavy defeat.

In winning the first two frames upon the resumption, the second coming in dramatic fashion after O'Donnell missed frame ball, hopes of a famous Whirlwind comeback were initially raised.

However, when White couldn't win frame 12 despite making break of 53, O'Donnell ruthlessly took advantage to hand his opponent a cruel body blow.

The game was as good as over at that point and O'Donnell made no mistake, taking out the final two frames and finishing with a match-sealing run of 63.