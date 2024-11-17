Sporting Life
Mark Williams will be defending champion at the British Open
Another major title in the bag for Mark Williams

Snooker results: Mark Williams defeats Xiao Guodong 10-6 in Champion of Champions final

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Sun November 17, 2024 · 3 min ago

Mark Williams added yet another major title to his glittering CV when defeating Xiao Guodong 10-6 in the final of the Champion of Champions on Sunday.

Williams raced into a 5-0 lead but later admitted the interval came to his rescue after Xiao, whose highest break in the first five frames was just 15, reeled off four frames in a row to force his way back into the match.

However, Williams wrestled back the initiative in the evening session and once extending his lead to 7-4 by taking the first two frames of the night, he was able to keep Xiao at arms length thereafter.

Breaks of 104, 62, 80, 95 and 67 in the evening helped Williams claim a 10-6 victory and left the 49-year-old Welshman almost at a loss for words.

"I can’t believe it," Williams told ITV Sport. "I’m stood here just about to pick that trophy up and I don’t know how I’m doing it really, but I’m sticking in there.

"I didn’t really do much wrong for him to come back to 5-4, he just outplayed me for four frames, but the interval came at the perfect time for me because if it carried on, he was probably going to run away with it.

"The interval came at a good time for me and I carried on tonight. I’m lost for words really. I’m over the moon.

"I knew I was hitting the ball well. Me and Lee Walker, my coach, have been practising at venues really hard, working on a couple of things and we both knew if I can take that into the match table then I can win anything."

