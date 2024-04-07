Mark Williams reeled off seven frames in a row to stun Ronnie O'Sullivan in the final of the Tour Championship in Manchester.
The legendary duo had been in 195 snooker finals combined (ranking & non-ranking) over the last 31 years but this was only the sixth time they'd faced each other with a title on the line since 2005 - and the first in a ranking event since contesting three in 2000.
At a combined age of 97, this was also the oldest ranking final of all time but both players are still operating at the very height of their powers and will both be hard to stop at the forthcoming World Championship.
The Rocket, who was chasing his sixth title of an incredible season, was favourite to win his second Tour Championship and he looked on course to do so after coming from 3-1 down during the afternoon session to open up a 5-3 lead with the help of three century breaks.
But Williams came out all guns blazing in the evening in front of a packed crowd at Manchester Central as he compiled five breaks of 50+ - including two centuries - to claim one of the finest victories of his career.
This is the Welshman's 26th ranking title of a stellar career - 30 years after his first at the 1994 - and only O'Sullivan (41), Stephen Hendry (36), John Higgins (31), Steve Davis (28) and Judd Trump (28) have won more.
Trump, the world number two, was one of his victims in round two (10-4) while he also thrashed world number three Mark Allen (10-5) in the semi-finals - but none of this would have been possible were it not for an incredible break in the deciding frame of his opening clash against Tom Ford.
“Not bad,” Williams said on ITV4. “I played well all day. I was 3-1 up, 5-3 down, he played unbelievably well and sometimes you’ve got to hold your hands up, but tonight I took it to him and played really well.
“It’s not bad for a part-timer. What can I say? I never thought I’d be winning tournaments at 49, so who knows? The World Championships are around the corner. He’s the man to beat, but you never know. I’ll try my best.”
O’Sullivan said: “I think he’s been the best player, the most consistent player, over the last five years. He rarely plays a poor match and the way he’s played this week and tonight, he’s an amazing player. He’s so talented and I think he’s better now than he’s ever been.
“I tried to give it everything. I did it this afternoon to stay in the match but he’s so consistent, so strong, if you don’t consistently play top-level snooker he’ll eat you alive.”
