The legendary duo had been in 195 snooker finals combined (ranking & non-ranking) over the last 31 years but this was only the sixth time they'd faced each other with a title on the line since 2005 - and the first in a ranking event since contesting three in 2000.

At a combined age of 97, this was also the oldest ranking final of all time but both players are still operating at the very height of their powers and will both be hard to stop at the forthcoming World Championship.

The Rocket, who was chasing his sixth title of an incredible season, was favourite to win his second Tour Championship and he looked on course to do so after coming from 3-1 down during the afternoon session to open up a 5-3 lead with the help of three century breaks.

But Williams came out all guns blazing in the evening in front of a packed crowd at Manchester Central as he compiled five breaks of 50+ - including two centuries - to claim one of the finest victories of his career.