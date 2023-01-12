Members of the famed Class of '92, two of snooker's greatest ever players locked horns in another eagerly-anticipated showdown, and the 2,000 spectators inside the arena did not leave disappointed as they were witness to a special match in every sense of the word.

For much of the afternoon, Williams appeared likely to rue a sloppy start that saw him fall 3-0 behind, though it must be said that O'Sullivan kept his opponent quiet with a terrific safety display that dictated much of the early exchanges.

Williams had only registered 26 points up until at that point, with breaks of 115 and 79 from O'Sullivan suggesting he was also going to dominate in the scoring department.

However, the Welshman gave himself a lifeline by winning the fourth frame with a typically pinpoint run of 55 that ensured he went into the mid-session interval with a foothold in the match.

Buoyed by getting his first frame on the board, Williams returned from the break by winning frame five with a classy hand of 83 and though O'Sullivan responded by taking the next frame, it was Williams who would finish the stronger as a pulsating conclusion was about to play out.

A trademark long red paved the way for a break of 90, and when he followed up by clearing the table for a masterful 143 in frame eight, his 3-1 deficit had quickly become 4-4.