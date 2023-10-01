Snooker results: Mark Williams beats Mark Selby in the British Open final to win his 25th ranking title at the age of 48

Mark Williams rolled back the years to finally see off Mark Selby’s spirited fightback and take the British Open title with a 10-7 victory in Cheltenham.

The 48-year-old had opened up a 3-0 lead in Sunday’s first session following breaks of 110 and 55. Selby, though, came back to snatch a frame before the interval with his own half-century clearance. After Williams moved further ahead again with a clearance of 133, Selby fought back with breaks of 98 and 73 to end the session trailing just 5-3. Four-time world champion Selby took the first frame of the evening session with another century to close up again, only for Williams to respond and move into the interval with a 7-5 lead.

But Selby continued to dig in and secured back-to-back frames to cut the deficit back to just a single frame. The Welshman ground out the 16th frame having trailed 56-0 with a 69 clearance to put him on the brink of victory. Selby was 54-18 ahead in the next when he went round the back of a red up the table, handing Williams a free ball. The Welshman took his opportunity, sinking the black before going on to clear up, taking the frame 59-54 and with it a 25th world ranking title. At 48, Williams, a three-time world champion, is the second oldest winner of a ranking title – his first having come in 1996.