Snooker results: Mark Selby wins China Open with 10-6 final victory over Noppon Saengkham

Selby came from 4-2 down to defeat Saengkham, claiming his first ranking title of 2026 and signalling a strong start to the new campaign for the Jester.

Saengkham was left to rue a couple of missed opportunities in the first session, where he failed to drill down on his early 4-2 lead, Selby battling back to end the session all square at 4-4.

It was largely one-way traffic in the evening session, Selby's superior tactical play helping him win a number of tight frames which Saengkham will feel he himself should've won.

In the end, Selby proved too strong, getting the better of another safety exchange before closing out victory with a run of 57.

Selby told World Snooker Tour: "I'm very happy to be standing here as champion, I felt I played some really good stuff all week.

"I have scored when I have had chances and felt I was going to win frames in one visit.

"Noppon played well in the first session and I was fortunate to pinch the last two frames and finish 4-4. I was over the moon with that scoreline because Noppon probably felt he deserved to be ahead.

"When you are confident you look at shots and fancy getting them. I have found some good rhythm and played at a nice tempo when I have had chances.

"I will try to keep this momentum going and take it into the next event in Wuhan. While you are riding the crest of a wave you want to keep going."