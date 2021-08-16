Sporting Life
Tom Ford

Snooker results: Mark Selby wins but John Higgins crashes out of World Grand Prix

By Sporting Life
17:51 · TUE December 14, 2021

John Higgins' wait for his first title of the season will carry on into the new year after he was beaten 4-2 by Tom Ford at the World Grand Prix.

Higgins has reached four finals already this season, losing on all four occasions, but suffered a rare early exit in Coventry as Ford produced a polished performance to progress to the last 16.

Despite drawing level at 2-2 with a run of 81, Higgins was never able to take control of the match and Ford didn't blink when getting sight of the winning line, freezing his opponent out as he sealed a welcome 4-2 victory with breaks of 71 and a brilliant total clearance of 130.

Earlier in the afternoon, Mark Selby beat close friend Barry Hawkins 4-1 despite only making a high break of 51.

Both players struggled for their best form throughout, but Selby generally got the better of the argument as he kept alive his hopes of finally enjoying a deep run in an ITV event.

Meanwhile, Stuart Bingham came through a tense affair with Ricky Walden to eventually prevail 4-3.

The former world champion looked in cruise control when leading 3-1, only to watch Walden peg him back and take the match to a deciding frame.

To his credit, Bingham held his nerve and a break of 124 booked his place in the last 16 where he will be joined by Ali Carter, a 4-1 victor over David Gilbert.

