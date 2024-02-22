Mark Selby produced a stunning display in his Players Championship quarter-final with Ronnie O'Sullivan, running out a brilliant 6-0 winner.
The pair have enjoyed a strong rivalry over the years and though not anywhere near as high-profile as his 2014 World Championship final win over O'Sullivan, or indeed his triumph at the 2010 Masters, Selby will be hard pushed to think of a more dominant win over the world number one.
And Thursday night's result also turned this season's form book on its head, O'Sullivan having won four major titles from his limited appearances, Selby's runner-up finish at the British Open the best he has been able to muster in a frustrating campaign so far.
On this showing, a first tournament win of the year now looks a strong possibility for Selby, with a semi-final against either John Higgins or Zhang Anda next up for the Leicester native.
A break of 65 in the opening frame gave sign of what was to come, and Selby was soon 3-0 to the good thanks to further runs of 91 and 81.
When O'Sullivan was in first in frame four, it appeared he might finally get a foothold in the match, only to break down and open the door for Selby to counter with a fabulous clearance of 105.
The mid-session interval did nothing to change the course of the match, Selby picking up where he left off with a break of 59 in the fifth frame, and he wasted little time in finishing the job.
O'Sullivan had looked on course to at least get a frame on the board when making his first notable contribution of the night, a break of 58, but Selby pounced on another loose safety and held his nerve to clear the colours and seal a memorable victory.
Selby told ITV4 afterwards: "To beat Ronnie in any tournament, any scoreline is a great victory. To beat him in the way I did, the way I scored, safety was good, long game was good. Very, very pleased.
"The back end of the game against Hawkins I felt like I’d got a bit of confidence. I was striking the ball a lot better, seeing the shots a lot better, being a bit more positive. I just managed to carry that on into today’s game.
"The biggest thing for me is if I feel good in what I'm doing technically, then mentally I'm always quite strong. If I'm not, then I'm the other way.
"I felt happy with my game, I felt calm. It's a huge game, if you can't get up for matches like that you may as well pack your cue away. I felt confident I could win"