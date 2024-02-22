The pair have enjoyed a strong rivalry over the years and though not anywhere near as high-profile as his 2014 World Championship final win over O'Sullivan, or indeed his triumph at the 2010 Masters, Selby will be hard pushed to think of a more dominant win over the world number one.

And Thursday night's result also turned this season's form book on its head, O'Sullivan having won four major titles from his limited appearances, Selby's runner-up finish at the British Open the best he has been able to muster in a frustrating campaign so far.

On this showing, a first tournament win of the year now looks a strong possibility for Selby, with a semi-final against either John Higgins or Zhang Anda next up for the Leicester native.

A break of 65 in the opening frame gave sign of what was to come, and Selby was soon 3-0 to the good thanks to further runs of 91 and 81.

When O'Sullivan was in first in frame four, it appeared he might finally get a foothold in the match, only to break down and open the door for Selby to counter with a fabulous clearance of 105.