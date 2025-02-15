Sporting Life
Mark Selby back to his brilliant best at the British Open
Mark Selby

Snooker results: Mark Selby rattles off four in a row to reach Welsh Open final

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Sat February 15, 2025 · 4h ago

Mark Selby won the battle of the world champions as he saw off Luca Brecel 6-3 to reach the final of the Welsh Open.

Selby came through a final-frame decider against John Higgins on Friday afternoon and for a while on Saturday something similar seemed on the cards.

Having opened with a century break, Selby was twice pegged back before Brecel led 3-2 and Selby returned the favour to pinch a titanic sixth frame with a run of 60.

That might just have been the key moment as he produced two more half-century breaks in a run of four frames in succession to cross the finish line.

Selby will face either Stephen Maguire or Ali Carter on Sunday, where he'll look to win an event which gave him his first ranking title way back in 2008.

With Carter and Maguire also past champions, there will be a familiar name on the trophy.

