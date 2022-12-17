Robertson counterpunched with a run of 66 but a 104 break from Selby got him within a frame of victory which he sealed with a run of 85, both breaks made possible by long reds which spoke to his increasing confidence levels.

The Australian had been in electric form during the early exchanges, signing off the mini session with a sumptuous 141 clearance, but Selby came out firing to turn the match as a 136 break of his own saw him lead 4-3.

It's been a lean run for four-time world champion Selby, whose last ranking final appearance came at the the Crucible in 2021, and having trailed 3-1 he appeared set for the exit door having lost his last seven matches against Robertson.

Another outstanding match in Brentwood featured three centuries and seven more breaks over 50, and it was Leicester’s Selby who came out on top to set up a final clash with Luca Brecel or Mark Allen on Sunday. First to nine frames will collect the Steve Davis Trophy and a top prize of £80,000.

"The last few times Neil has beaten me I have played ok, I just haven’t had enough chances to win the match. Today I took virtually every chance from 3-1 down," said Selby, who has won 20 of his previous 30 ranking finals. "He is the best player in the world at the moment, the standard he is playing is phenomenal, so to beat him you have to be at the top of your game.

"From 3-1 to 3-3, Neil missed a couple, which is probably the first time he has missed a ball against me since the Romans were building the roads. Then from 4-4 I played well in the last two. I have been working hard and playing well in practice. That means nothing unless you are taking it out there to the match table. I have done that this season in patches and got to a few quarter and semi-finals.

"Whoever I play tomorrow, I’ll be out there fighting. Mark Allen has been the player of the season, Luca is a great talent and it’s good to see him in the later stages."

Referring to his ongoing battle with mental health issues, Selby added: "The biggest challenge I have ever faced has been since January this year, probably for the rest of my life. It’s never going to go away, I need to stay on top of it.

"Snooker is only a game, as long as you have your health that’s the most important thing. I never realised that before, I would get really down on myself. Now I am getting better."

Robertson optimistic ahead of 2023

Robertson, who has now lost three consecutive semi-finals in this season’s BetVictor Home Nations events, said: "I made a really good break to go 4-4 after sitting on the sidelines without a chance for a while. I went into the pack in the next frame at 29-0 and if that had come off I would have gone 5-4 ahead.

"In the last two frames I played good safety shots but he knocked in great long reds. I can’t be critical of myself, it’s not like the semi-final in Scotland (against Joe O’Connor) when I lost four or five frames where I was in control.

"Today I didn’t play any sloppy safety shots, both of us played some fantastic stuff. I have never played better than I have over the last few tournaments, you can see that with my scoring, winning frames in one visit.

"I take it as a great compliment that people are playing so well against me because they know they have to. I am enjoying the brand of snooker I am playing. I’m looking forward to the Christmas break and carrying that form into the Masters."