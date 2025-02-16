Snooker results: Mark Selby beats Stephen Maguire 9-6 to win Welsh Open final

A terrific match looked set to go all the way when Maguire levelled at 6-6 with a remarkable counter of 71 after Selby had missed a simple red on 60.

Maguire headed for the mid-session interval with his tail up, but Selby summoned on all of his experience and didn't put a foot wrong after the break, reeling off three frames in succession to finish in style.

In all, Maguire only managed eight points in those frames, Selby making breaks of 60 and 128 – his second of two centuries on the day – before dominating what proved to be the final frame.

Nevertheless, it shouldn't detract from a good week for Maguire whose deep run here was his first ranking semi-final appearance for four years.

In truth, he was never quite able to lay a meaningful blow on his outstanding opponent whose remarkable record in finals continues.