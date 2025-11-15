Snooker results: Mark Selby beats Neil Robertson 6-2 in Champion of Champions semi-final

Four-time world champion Selby is missing this prestigious title from his CV, and Sunday will in fact be his first final in the elite ITV event which sees 16 of the world's best players do battle.

And it's the world's very best, Trump, who awaits after he too was a convincing winner in Friday night's first semi-final.

Selby perhaps wasn't quite so dominant, but after pinching a tight opener he produced a smart century to go 2-0 ahead, and the rhythm of the match was set: two frames for Selby, before Robertson took one back, without ever turning that into a fightback of substance.

Having been 2-1 and 4-2 down, Robertson's fate was all but sealed when another scrappy frame went Selby's way before, again, the Englishman got the better of a safety duel in frame eight.

And while Selby couldn't quite reach the required total, missing a thin black when 54 ahead with 67 remaining, Robertson's clumsy positional shot forced him into retreat rather than counterattack.

Robertson earned a second bite of the cherry when slamming in a long red, but couldn't develop the final one and after a long safety duel, it was Selby's refusal to risk a long red and instead lay a superb snooker which effectively ended the contest.

Robertson escaped but with no control of the red, leaving it over the middle pocket for Selby to move beyond the required number and while Robertson played on for snookers, there would be no stay of execution.