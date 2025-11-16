Snooker results: Mark Selby beats Judd Trump 10-5 in Champion of Champions final

It was vintage Selby, the local hero treating the Leicester crowd to three centuries in a row to finish as he capped a memorable week in tremendous style.

"I played good today from start to finish, but I knew that I had to because Judd's a class act," Selby told ITV Sport afterwards. "We've seen what he's been doing for many years and he's proved why he's the world number one.

"He is the man to beat and I knew I had to be on my A-game to have any chance.

"It's nice to see me play like that in a match environment. It feels like it's been a little while for me to play to that kind of standard. I've been in and out for what seems to have been a while.

"To play like that against someone of Judd's class, where I know I need to stand up and do it, is pleasing

"This tournament, the Champion of Champions, is basically like a replica of the Masters – it's only got the best players in it. And to play Judd in another final was a massive privilege for me."