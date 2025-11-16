Snooker results: Mark Selby beats Judd Trump 10-5 in Champion of Champions final

Mark Selby won the Champion of Champions for the first time in his career with a resounding 10-5 victory over Judd Trump in Sunday's final.
It was vintage Selby, the local hero treating the Leicester crowd to three centuries in a row to finish as he capped a memorable week in tremendous style.
"I played good today from start to finish, but I knew that I had to because Judd's a class act," Selby told ITV Sport afterwards. "We've seen what he's been doing for many years and he's proved why he's the world number one.
"He is the man to beat and I knew I had to be on my A-game to have any chance.
"It's nice to see me play like that in a match environment. It feels like it's been a little while for me to play to that kind of standard. I've been in and out for what seems to have been a while.
"To play like that against someone of Judd's class, where I know I need to stand up and do it, is pleasing
"This tournament, the Champion of Champions, is basically like a replica of the Masters – it's only got the best players in it. And to play Judd in another final was a massive privilege for me."
An early finish appeared unlikely when Trump won the final frame of the afternoon session and the opening one of the evening to level at 5-5, but Selby was utterly dominant thereafter, for all Trump was a long way from his best, particularly from distance.
In fact, Trump had started the match the stronger, peeling off a couple of centuries of his own, which sandwiched another from Selby, to race into a 3-1 lead and put his opponent under early pressure.
However, Selby has been the standout player all week, putting the likes of Mark Williams and Neil Robertson to the sword, and he responded expertly with runs of 70, 99, 65 and 64 to turn the tide.
It was relentless scoring that would continue into the evening, a level Trump was unable to match as he was forced to suffer another loss in a major final following defeat in Northern Ireland only a matter of weeks ago.
A despondent Trump added: "There's no positives. Mark has been the best player all week and he thoroughly deserved to win this trophy. There are no excuses."