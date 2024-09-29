Snooker results: Mark Selby beats John Higgins 10-5 to win British Open title

Mark Selby won his first major title in 18 months with a brilliant 10-5 defeat of John Higgins in the final of the British Open in Cheltenham.

It was a match that promised much, a clash between two four-time world champions, but after some early fireworks in a high-quality opening session, Higgins fell away as Selby produced a relentless and ruthless display to march to glory. In truth, Higgins might look back on the sixth frame as a turning point, the Scot looking set to level at 3-3 having earlier led 2-1, only to break down and allow Selby to move two frames in front with a run of 88. From that point, Selby refused to relent and was able to keep Higgins at arms length thereafter.

When Selby ended the session with a magnificent 135, just minutes after Higgins had hit back with a century of his own, the Jester was sitting pretty with a 5-3 advantage. That lead soon became 7-4, despite Higgins winning the first frame of the evening session, though a break of 86 helped Higgins win frame 12 to stay afloat, still 7-5 behind. A missed red in the following frame, the end result of a couple of poor positional shots, was the first sign of Higgins' game beginning to unravel, and Selby duly punished him by chalking up another frame. Selby, who was runner-up to Mark Williams in this event 12 months ago, didn't blink with the winning line in sight and moved within touching distance of victory with a faultless hand of 91. There was an air of resignation when Higgins began what would prove to be the final frame of the match by rattling the jaws from distance, and Selby did the rest, no century but a 93 break putting the finishing touches to quite a masterful performance.

