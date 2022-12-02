Lisowski had earlier edged out Ali Carter 4-3 with a 137 break in the last frame, having also made clearances of 139 and 101 to secure a late-night return to the Meadowbank Sports Centre.

Four time world champion Selby went 3-0 up, with two half-centuries, before Lisowski finally got a frame on the board and then took the next, but another 86 break saw Selby through.

Judd Trump also progressed to the last eight after a 4-2 win over Xiao Guodong.

World number three Trump will next face Thailand’s Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, who came through 4-3 against Jamie Jones.

Former world champion Neil Robertson made a top clearance of 117 as he beat Scotsman Anthony McGill 4-2 during the evening session to take his place in the quarter-finals, where he will meet Selby.

Veteran Mark Williams, though, is out after a 4-3 defeat by Joe O’Connor, who made four half-century breaks.

Leicester product O’Connor will next face former world number six Ricky Walden, who had one century break in his 4-1 win over Sam Craigie.

Two-time Triple Crown runner-up Kyren Wilson had three century breaks to beat China’s Zhou Yuelong 4-2 and set up a quarter-final against Gary Wilson, who was a 4-3 victor over Iranian Hossein Vafaei.

Earlier on Thursday, Un-Nooh had chalked up four half-century breaks as he defeated UK Championship winner Mark Allen 4-1 to secure a place in the last 16.

Jones had mounted a comeback from 3-1 down to defeat John Higgins in a last-frame decider.

The home favourite had one foot in the last 16 at the Meadowbank Sports Centre when he led 3-1 and left Jones needing two snookers in frame five.

But the Welshman, who hadn't beaten Higgins since 2012, dramatically got both he needed before closing out the frame to stay alive and then took the next two in a dramatic 4-3 triumph.

Jones, 34, said: "When I won the fifth frame I thought to try to get a foothold in the match. We were both missing and I just thought that if I could miss a little less than him I could get over the line. I did well. He is one of my idols. Just to be playing out there with him is great, but to beat him is going to give me confidence."

Defeat for Higgins, who was runner-up here in 2016 and 2021, ends his quest to get his hands on the Stephen Hendry Trophy for a first time and is now also left stranded in 74th position on the live one-year list ahead of the English Open where he'll need to go far if he's to climb into the top 32 and qualify for the World Grand Prix.

Higgins said: “When I walked in today I was talking to an old lady with lung cancer. She said it was brilliant to get to see me and she hasn’t got long to live. You just have to tell yourself that you have lost one game of snooker and there are other people going through a hell of a lot worse.

"I am dissapointed, but I live to fight another day and I live to fight another thousand days probably on the snooker table. That is the way life is."