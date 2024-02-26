Snooker results: Mark Allen wins his third title of the season at the Players Championship

Allen, who won the tournament in 2016, took his 11th world ranking title with a 10-8 victory in Telford that lasted more than seven hours.

“It was tough all day,” Allen told ITV4. “My safety kept me in the match, but it wasn’t a lot of fun to be involved in.

“I’ve won five (ranking titles) in the last couple of years. I want to keep doing that and if I can get to 20 or 30 at the end of my career I would have done all right.”

Allen secured his spot in the final with a 6-3 victory over Ali Carter, while Zhang held his nerve in a last-frame decider against Mark Selby in their semi-final clash.