Mark Allen

Snooker results: Mark Allen outclasses Noppon Saengkham to reach British Open final

By Sporting Life
16:00 · SAT October 01, 2022

Mark Allen beat Noppon Saengkham 6-1 to reach the final of the British Open in Milton Keynes.

The Northern Irishman was at something like his best in a one-sided victory which showcased his silky touch among the balls, each of his six frames coming courtesy of a sizeable contribution.

Allen opened up with runs of 69 and 76 to stamp his mark on the match before a 133 break followed by another 69 saw him enter the interval with a 4-0 lead.

Saengkham had been limited to just six points and could add only five more in losing the fifth frame, so it was little wonder he celebrated ironically when a tidy clearance in frame six ensured he would avoid the whitewash.

Never did a shock comeback appear on the cards though as a 64 break from Allen sealed his 14th ranking final appearance.

