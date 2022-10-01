Mark Allen beat Noppon Saengkham 6-1 to reach the final of the British Open in Milton Keynes.
The Northern Irishman was at something like his best in a one-sided victory which showcased his silky touch among the balls, each of his six frames coming courtesy of a sizeable contribution.
Allen opened up with runs of 69 and 76 to stamp his mark on the match before a 133 break followed by another 69 saw him enter the interval with a 4-0 lead.
Saengkham had been limited to just six points and could add only five more in losing the fifth frame, so it was little wonder he celebrated ironically when a tidy clearance in frame six ensured he would avoid the whitewash.
Never did a shock comeback appear on the cards though as a 64 break from Allen sealed his 14th ranking final appearance.