Snooker results: Mark Allen hits stunning 147 maximum break during thrilling 6-5 victory over Mark Selby to reach the Masters semi-finals

The Northern Irishman completed the second maximum of the week in spectacular fashion after Ding Junhui achieved perfection against Ronnie O'Sullivan in the first round and it was only the fifth ever made in the competition following on from Kirk Stevens, Ding (x2) and Marco Fu.

Both Allen and Ding - alongside UK Championship maximum maker Xu Si - are now one more 147 break away from claiming the £147,000 bonus, which is awarded if a player makes two 147s across the three Triple Crown events this season.