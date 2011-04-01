Mark Allen reached his fourth ranking final of the season after sweeping aside Noppon Saengkham 6-1 in the last four of the World Grand Prix in Cheltenham.

Allen, the sport’s in-form player, blended gritty matchplay snooker with four breaks of 50, including a 127 in the fifth frame, to cruise home. The Northern Irishman, who will play either Shaun Murphy or Judd Trump in the final, told ITV4: “I felt like I dominated from start to finish, but I’m just a bit disappointed that I didn’t see it out a bit easier. “I don’t think I’ve ever won three ranking events in a season. It’s a tough match I’ll have ahead of me, but I’ve given myself a good chance.”

Trump triumphs Earlier, Judd Trump booked his place in the semi-finals with a convincing 5-3 defeat of Xiao Guodong. Having claimed his second Masters title on Sunday, Trump remains firmly on course to win his second major prize in as many weeks after another strong display which sets up a last-four meeting with Shaun Murphy. For Xiao, he was left to rue a couple of missed opportunities, chiefly in the second frame when allowing Trump to steal the frame when needing a snooker, and then in frame five when in first and building a useful lead, only to watch Trump move 3-2 ahead thanks to a ruthless run of 59. In fact, Xiao made much of the early running and led 1-0 and 2-1 following breaks of 65 and 68, but just has been the case for much of the last couple of weeks, Trump managed to stay in touch until producing an impressive finishing kick. Though Xiao managed to win the seventh frame to reduce his arrears to 4-3, Trump again saved the best until last and signed off in style by knocking in the first century of the match – a brilliant 117.

"Now he can't stop potting!" 💪@JuddTrump finishes with a break of 117 to set up a Saturday night semi-final showdown with Shaun Murphy.#DuelbitsSeries | @ITVSnooker 📺 pic.twitter.com/Ce1T4P929d — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) January 20, 2023