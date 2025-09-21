Snooker results: Mark Allen beats Zhou Yuelong 9-8 in English Open final

It was a similar story in Sunday’s final, the Northern Irishman falling 8-7 behind to Zhou Yuelong, before again digging deep and holding his nerve admirably.

Allen has been the comeback kid all week, producing particularly impressive comebacks against Ding Junhui and Elliot Slessor, and then another when again coming from behind to edge out Jak Jones 6-5 their semi-final on Saturday night.

A relieved Allen said told World Snooker Tour: "It means a lot. To win any tournament these days is good. To do it the way I’ve done this week too, coming from behind a lot.

"I was absolutely shattered. I think adrenaline got me through that first session and tonight I was really tired. It is no excuse for some of the balls I missed, but I was feeling it.

"At 8-7 I felt something and realised it was my chance to find a bit of form. I’m going to sleep well tonight.

“I think the least you can ask for from any player is application. So many guys would have given up in some of the positions I was in this week.

"I think other people know now that I am never beat. That is worth a frame itself sometimes."

For much of the afternoon, a late finish didn't appear on the cards, Allen kicking off with a sublime run of 132 in frame one and waltzing into a 6-2 lead at the end of the first session.