Snooker results: Mark Allen beats Judd Trump 10-3 in Champion of Champions final

Allen raced into a 7-1 lead in Bolton and, although Trump won the final frame of the afternoon session and the first in the evening, the Northern Irishman took the next three in succession to seal a 10-3 win.

“This is why we play; to play in front of the best crowds, in the best events, against the very best in the world and there’s no doubt Judd this season’s been far and away the best player on the planet,” Allen said on ITV4.

“It’s up to the rest of us to catch up. I’m fed up texting him after every tournament to say well done. It’s nice get one over on him but he’ll be back and I’m sure he’ll give me a few bashings as the years go on.”

Allen had struggled for form at the start of the season and dedicated his win to former coach Joe Shortt, who died in July.