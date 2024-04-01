Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Mark Allen
Mark Allen

Snooker results: Mark Allen beats John Higgins 10-7 in Tour Championship

By Sporting Life
22:29 · MON April 01, 2024

Mark Allen overcame a slow start to run out a convincing 10-7 winner against John Higgins on day one of the Tour Championship.

Higgins had taken four frames in a row during the first session but the pair ended it level at 4-4, setting up a potentially long opening night in Manchester.

At 6-6 that remained on the cards but Allen stepped up a gear to take four of the following five frames to book a place in round two of a reformatted event, which this year sees the field expand from eight players to 12.

Allen, seeded five, effectively had his task made more difficult by the expansion which means he would need to play a game more than the top four seeds to reach the final.

Next for the beaten 2020 finalist is a meeting with Ding Junhui and on this display, which featured three centuries from the Northern Irishman, he might take some stopping.

Also on Monday, Gary Wilson and Mark Williams edged into 5-3 leads over Mark Selby and Tom Ford respectively.

Ford bagged two centuries despite trailing to Williams, while Selby took the final frame of the session to avoid falling further behind against Wilson.

Both matches resume on Tuesday, when Barry Hawkins and Ali Carter will begin their encounter.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....
Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo