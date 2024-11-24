Sporting Life
Snooker results: Mark Allen beats Jackson Page despite high break of just 56

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Sun November 24, 2024 · 1h ago

A downbeat Mark Allen labelled his own form as “depressing” after beating Jackson Page 6-4 in the first round of the UK Championship.

Allen sealed the win with an impressive clearance from the green, but managed a highest break of just 56 in a low-quality contest in York.

“It’s actually quite depressing to be honest, the way I’m playing at the minute,” the world number three told the BBC.

“It’s not much fun. I’m trying so hard and I just can’t play. I’ve always backed myself under pressure but there’s something technical that’s not right because I’m missing so many easy balls.

“It’s hard to take any positives out of that, other than the fact that I got six frames.

“I’ve been trying so hard the last few months and it’s really getting me down because things are really good at the minute in my life and snooker’s just awful. Absolutely awful.

“It is all confidence. I know that two or three months ago I was the number one player in the world but you’re only as good as your last result and I just feel like I’m not playing well enough right now.”

Ali Carter also advanced to the last 16 with victory over Ryan Day.

The former world championship finalist made breaks of 75 and 99 on his way to a 6-4 success.

