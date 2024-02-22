Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Mark Allen is chasing more Masters glory
Mark Allen

Snooker results: Mark Allen beats Gary Wilson 6-4 at Players Championship

By Sporting Life
18:13 · THU February 22, 2024

Mark Allen held off typically stern resistance from Gary Wilson to reach the last four of the Players Championship, winning 6-4 on Thursday afternoon.

Wilson was bidding to continue his golden run having won the Scottish Open just before Christmas and the Welsh Open only last week, but he struggled for the same level of sharpness here and was left to rue a crucial miss on the final red in frame eight which would've drawn him level.

Having worked his way back into what was another lengthy frame in a gruelling encounter, Wilson had the colours at his mercy if able to negotiate the final red which was chained to the bottom cushion.

However, the 38-year-old flashed his cue in anger when leaving the red hanging over the pocket, and Allen duly did the rest as he began to take control.

Up until that point, there had been very little between the pair, Allen doing the bulk of the scoring with breaks of 84, 63, 75 and 54, but Wilson hanging tough throughout, and a run of 76 from the latter put the match all square at 3-3.

Allen was to finish the stronger, though, dominating the next frame and then claiming the following one after Wilson's costly miss, putting himself on the cusp of victory.

One final twist saw Wilson win frame nine on the final black after Allen missed what was essentially match ball, but the Northern Irishman gathered himself well and booked his place in the semi-finals with a break of 69 soon after.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....
Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo