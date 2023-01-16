Allen arrived at the event after a chastening 6-0 defeat to Barry Hawkins at the Masters, and a similarly early departure appeared possible after a run of 68 saw Gilbert lead 2-1 in this best-of-seven opener.

After edging a tight fourth frame, Allen produced a sublime 133 break to edge ahead for the first time since taking the opening frame, and a tight sixth also went his way to seal things.

Allen is yet to advance beyond the second round of the tournament but will be odds-on to do so by beating either Joe O'Connor or Lyu Haotian next.

On the other table, Zhou Yuelong and Thepchaiyah Un-Nooh served up a quality contest which the former edged 4-3.

Un-Nooh had led 1-0 and 2-1 but two centuries from Zhou saw him deservedly advance to the second round for the first time in four attempts.