Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports Home
Golf
Rugby Union
Darts
Snooker
Tennis
Boxing & MMA
NFL
Cricket
Other Sports
Luca Brecel after reaching the Crucible final
Luca Brecel after reaching the Crucible final

Snooker results: Luca Brecel beats Neil Robertson 10-7 in Shanghai Masters

By Sporting Life
16:37 · SAT September 16, 2023

World champion Luca Brecel beat Neil Robertson 10-7 to advance to the final of the Shanghai Masters, where he'll face Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Brecel was never behind in the match and while Robertson kept on nipping at his heels, the Belgian secured his first victory over Saturday's opponent at the fourth time of asking.

The reward is a massive Sunday showdown with O'Sullivan for a winner's cheque of £210,000, almost half what Brecel earned with his World Championship triumph in the spring.

It was a slow start to the second semi-final, the first frame taking almost three-quarters of an hour and crawling into a 3-0 lead before Robertson got up and running with a break of 95.

When play resumed after the mid-session interval Robertson closed the gap to a single frame, before Brecel made his move and pulled clear. Breaks of 99 and 56 helped the 28-year-old on his way to three on the bounce and a 6-2 advantage.

Brecel then led 40-0 in the last frame of the session, but a loose safety allowed 2010 world champion Robertson in to compose a steely 90 and reduce his arrears to 6-3.

Hopes of a Robertson fightback increased when he reversed that opening session score, taking three of the first four in the evening to claw his way back within one.

However, Brecel responded with a break of 123 and while Robertson followed that with a century of his own, Brecel edged the next two to complete a win he deserved having never trailed.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....