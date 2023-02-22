Lisowski started the match as strong favourite on the back of a consistent campaign, but Brecel was a finalist at the English Open just before Christmas and he produced a similar level of form in a high-class encounter.

In fact, Brecel notched five breaks of over 50 in the match and finished the job with a cool clearance of the colours, pinching what proved to be the final frame after Lisowski had built a healthy lead and threatened to force a decider.

The contest started a breakneck speed, Brecel opening up with a run of 99, before adding a further break of 83 in frame four after Lisowski had won frames two and three.

The high standard continued when breaks of 85 and 104 helped Lisowski take the two of the next three frames to lead 4-3, only for Brecel to rally superbly and take out three frames in a row to win the match.

When he levelled at 4-4 thanks to a hand of 78, a deciding frame had appeared inevitable, but another lapse safety from Lisowski opened the door for Brecel to move one in front as he put together a break 58.

Still, Lisowski had his chance to draw level once more, only to miss badly when closing in on the 10th frame, and Brecel made no mistake as he mopped up the colours and potted the final black needed to complete an impressive victory.

Brecel told World Snooker Tour: "I'm just happy to win, but also happy to play well and win, which is difficult to do.

"Some people say it's all about winning, but I don't think so. Obviously you need to win to have money and ranking points, but there's more to it than that.

"You want to see nice pots and big breaks, and that's the game me and Jack play.

"I think it's good for the crowd. I think it's what everyone expected before the game, and we sort of delivered.

"It's nice to have me and Jack in the top 16 and it's good to see.

"Me and Jack are so similar in the way we play and the careers we've had. It showed today, I think one chance and most of the time we cleared up.

"It was a good game."

Elsewhere, Scottish Open hero Gary Wilson enjoyed a fine win over Ding Junhui, eventually prevailing 6-3.

Wilson did most of the heavy lifting early in the match, racing into a 5-1 lead with the help of 61, 88 and 115 breaks, but Ding fought hard and reduced his arrears to 5-3.

It wasn't enough, however, and Wilson edged a close ninth frame to move into the last eight.