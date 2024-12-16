Snooker results: Lei Peifan beats Wu Yize 9-5 to win Scottish Open final

Underdog Lei Peifan beat Wu Yize 9-5 to win the Scottish Open in Edinburgh, in the process claiming his first ranking title.
It has been a memorable week for Lei who had never previously progressed beyond the last 16 of a ranking tournament, numbering the likes of Shaun Murphy and Mark Allen among his victims.
Lei was always in control of the final after enjoying a dream start which saw him build a 4-0 lead, although Wu did keep his hopes alive by winning three out of the next four frames to end the afternoon session only 5-3 behind.
When Wu won the first frame of the evening session, he would've held high hopes of pulling off a comeback win, but Lei quickly responded with a break of 70 in the following frame.
The next two frames were tightly contested, but Lei won them both and though Wu did stop the rot, it mattered little.
Just moments later, Lei was champion thanks to a nerveless run of 62.
Lei told World Snooker Tour: "Honestly, it feels so unexpected to win the title.
"I initially just wanted to better my previous best result, which was the last 16. Reaching that stage already felt satisfying, so I played with no pressure and didn’t overthink things.
"The final frame was tough mentally. I kept picturing myself winning the title if I made the next shot, but I tried to stay calm and prepare myself for each shot.
"Coming back to the professional circuit this year, my goal was just to keep my place on the tour. I've already been relegated twice before.
"I didn’t expect this result at all and it came so fast. It shows that hard work pays off and I’ll keep working hard to win more titles in the future.
"Wu Yize and I have been good friends for ten years. This was our first time playing each other. Meeting in a ranking final made it even more special."