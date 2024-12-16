Snooker results: Lei Peifan beats Wu Yize 9-5 to win Scottish Open final

It has been a memorable week for Lei who had never previously progressed beyond the last 16 of a ranking tournament, numbering the likes of Shaun Murphy and Mark Allen among his victims.

Lei was always in control of the final after enjoying a dream start which saw him build a 4-0 lead, although Wu did keep his hopes alive by winning three out of the next four frames to end the afternoon session only 5-3 behind.

When Wu won the first frame of the evening session, he would've held high hopes of pulling off a comeback win, but Lei quickly responded with a break of 70 in the following frame.

The next two frames were tightly contested, but Lei won them both and though Wu did stop the rot, it mattered little.

Just moments later, Lei was champion thanks to a nerveless run of 62.