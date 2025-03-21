Snooker results: Kyren Wilson beats Neil Robertson 6-5 in Players Championship semi-final

Robertson was firmly in control when racing out of the blocks with breaks of 100 and 83 to lead 2-0.

Wilson hit back with a run of 78, but Robertson was 3-1 ahead at the mid-session interval having won frame four on the final black after Wilson had threatened to pinch it with an attempted counter-clearance.

3-1 soon became 4-1 as Robertson added a further break of 73, but Wilson would not be beaten.

The world champion clicked into gear with a brilliant century in frame six and when he won the next frame with 57, Robertson suddenly looked to be feeling the heat.

Wilson, however, continued on his merry way by winning the next frame to draw level at 4-4, only for the match to take another twist.

Robertson looked sure to regain the lead when leaving Wilson needing to clear the table to force a re-spotted black in the ninth frame.

And Wilson did just that, only for Robertson to breathe a huge sigh of relief when Wilson went in-off in the centre pocket to finally hand his opponent the frame.

But again Wilson rallied, producing a flawless finish as he put together breaks of 89 and a fabulous total clearance of 134 to close out the match in style.

Wilson will face either Judd Trump or John Higgins in Sunday's final. That pair will meet in the second semi-final on Saturday evening.