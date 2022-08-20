A thrilling match went down to the wire, but it was Wilson who just proved the stronger, building a sizeable lead in the final frame thanks to an early run of 53 and managing to keep Carter at arms length thereafter.

Despite losing the opening frame, Wilson had always looked likely to progress to the 12th ranking final of his career as breaks of 71 and 87, along with winning two frames on re-spotted blacks, allowed him to move 4-2 ahead.

However, Carter responded in tremendous style and reeled off three frames on the bounce thanks to contributions of 73 and 69 that put him within a frame of victory.

When Wilson replied with a break of 75 to force a deciding frame, a nervy finish seemed likely, but Wilson was quickly on the front foot to ensure Carter's wait for ranking title win number five goes on.

Speaking to World Snooker Tour afterwards, Wilson said: "I’m really pleased. Ali turned it on from 4-2. I missed a cut back red when it looked like I had taken the match by the scruff of the neck.

"He found his timing and he is an awesome cueist. You can’t afford to let him off the hook. I was pleased with how I responded at 5-4 down. I made two good breaks and kept the pressure on.

“He is comfortably one of the best match-players in the world. You know you have to be on top of your game and take your chances when they present themselves.

"It was one of those matches where I’d have enjoyed it either way. I’ve enjoyed it even more coming out on top."