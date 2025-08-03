Snooker results: Kyren Wilson beats Ali Carter 11-9 to win Shanghai Masters

Kyren Wilson became a dual winner of the Shanghai Masters, beating Ali Carter 11-9 in a dramatic final on Sunday.
The 2024 world champion has come through a particularly tough draw in Shanghai, battling past the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan and Zhao Xintong, before coming through another tough tussle with Carter.
There was very little between the pair throughout in a match played to a high standard, the opening session ending 5-5 after Carter had reeled off breaks of 68 and 66 to win the final two frames.
The second session followed a similar pattern, Wilson making his second of three centuries on the day to lead 7-5, before Carter again hit back to level at 7-7.
And when two more century breaks were traded, the pair were again locked together at 9-9, only for Wilson to then inch ahead with a run of 86.
What proved to be a dramatic final frame handed Wilson victory on the black, sealing an 11-9 triumph that suggests another big season is in the offing for the world number two.
Wilson told World Snooker Tour afterwards: "I knew I had to take out that clearance at the end. Fatigue was starting to slip in. I didn’t want to face Ali in a final frame because his success rate in deciders this week has been fantastic.
"He is a great champion and made it really difficult all day long. I had to summon up every ounce of concentration and composure to drop that long red in and clear up. I held myself together and then you saw all of the emotions."
“This is the biggest Chinese event we have and with the snooker market growing and growing, it is important to try and land these titles."
Carter said: “It was a really tough game. I felt I hung in there all day. I didn’t feel I played particularly great, but I was pleased to compete with a world champion like Kyren."