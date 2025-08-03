Snooker results: Kyren Wilson beats Ali Carter 11-9 to win Shanghai Masters

The 2024 world champion has come through a particularly tough draw in Shanghai, battling past the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan and Zhao Xintong, before coming through another tough tussle with Carter.

There was very little between the pair throughout in a match played to a high standard, the opening session ending 5-5 after Carter had reeled off breaks of 68 and 66 to win the final two frames.

The second session followed a similar pattern, Wilson making his second of three centuries on the day to lead 7-5, before Carter again hit back to level at 7-7.

And when two more century breaks were traded, the pair were again locked together at 9-9, only for Wilson to then inch ahead with a run of 86.

What proved to be a dramatic final frame handed Wilson victory on the black, sealing an 11-9 triumph that suggests another big season is in the offing for the world number two.