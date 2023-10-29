Snooker results: Judd Trump wins third successive ranking title at the Northern Ireland Open

Trump became only the fifth player to win three consecutive ranking titles with a 9-3 victory in Belfast, extending his winning streak to 20 matches.

The 34-year-old made three centuries in the final four frames to lift the Alex Higgins Trophy following earlier triumphs in the English Open and Wuhan Open, a 26th ranking title taking the left-hander above Mark Williams into fifth place on the all-time list.

The only other players to have landed three ranking titles on the spin are Ray Reardon, Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry and most recently in 2013, Ding Junhui. It’s his fourth Northern Ireland Open crown having taken the top prize in 2018, 2019 and 2020, and he extends the sequence of exclusively left-handed winners since this event was first staged in 2016.