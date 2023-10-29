Snooker results: Judd Trump wins third successive ranking title at the Northern Ireland Open

Judd Trump won his third successive ranking title with a resounding victory over Chris Wakelin in the final of the BetVictor Northern Ireland Open.
Trump became only the fifth player to win three consecutive ranking titles with a 9-3 victory in Belfast, extending his winning streak to 20 matches.
The 34-year-old made three centuries in the final four frames to lift the Alex Higgins Trophy following earlier triumphs in the English Open and Wuhan Open, a 26th ranking title taking the left-hander above Mark Williams into fifth place on the all-time list.
The only other players to have landed three ranking titles on the spin are Ray Reardon, Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry and most recently in 2013, Ding Junhui. It’s his fourth Northern Ireland Open crown having taken the top prize in 2018, 2019 and 2020, and he extends the sequence of exclusively left-handed winners since this event was first staged in 2016.
Wakelin had started well and a break of 87 put him 2-1 in front, only for Trump to reel off the next five frames in succession, crucially claiming the penultimate one of the first session with a superb 63 clearance.
A break of 96 extended Trump’s lead to 6-2 heading into the evening session and the former world champion wasted little time in wrapping up victory in brilliant style with breaks of 101, 125 and 129.
“I can’t think of anything to say every time I win, it’s coming too often,” Trump joked at the presentation ceremony, broadcast on Eurosport. “It’s a bit of a shock really.
“This is one of my favourite places to come and always spurs me on when I get here.
“It was a tough start to the tournament, I didn’t start off flying, but the last couple of games and especially the last six, seven frames I felt really good out there.”