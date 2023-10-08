Sporting Life
Snooker results: Judd Trump wins six frames on the trot to win the English Open title against Zhang Anda

By Sporting Life
07:31 · MON October 09, 2023

Judd Trump staved off an upset by winning the final six frames to beat China’s Zhang Anda 9-7 in the BetVictor English Open final.

Trump hit back from 7-3 down in Brentwood to clinch his first title in 19 months against an opponent who had never previously gone beyond the quarter-finals of a ranking event.

Zhang spurned a golden chance to open up an 8-3 lead when he missed the blue in the 11th frame and Trump never looked back.

The 34-year-old, whose last ranking win was at the Turkish Masters in March 2022, had fought back from 5-2 down to beat John Higgins 6-5 in the semi-finals.

Zhang led 5-3 after the first session and went 7-3 ahead after breaks of 109 and 98 before missing a difficult blue when well placed to take the next frame.

Trump edged it and closed the gap to 7-5 with a 135 clearance and after moving 8-7 ahead, he sealed victory with a break of 92 in the final frame.

Trump said: "Zhang played unbelievable, he probably deserved to win. He was the better player throughout the whole day. If he continues that form, he'll rocket up the rankings. I want to thank everyone here for spurring me on. At 7-3 down I looked down and out."

