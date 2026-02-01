Menu icon
Judd Trump and Shaun Murphy at the Crucible
Judd Trump beat Shaun Murphy in Germany

Snooker results: Judd Trump wins German Masters with 10-4 final victory over Shaun Murphy

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Sun February 01, 2026 · 10 min ago

Judd Trump returned to winning ways with a ruthless victory at the German Masters, trouncing Shaun Murphy 10-4 in Sunday's final in Berlin.

It's been a while between drinks for the world number one, whose last trophy came at the UK Championship in December, 2024.

Since then, there have been a number of close shaves, not least three defeats in finals before Christmas, most notably back at York when just coming up short in his UK title defence.

However, there have been clear signs of late that he is close to recapturing his best form, and he was much too strong for Murphy, taking control of the opening session by winning it 5-3, before picking apart his faltering opponent in the evening.

Murphy will no doubt leave Berlin frustrated having been the best player on show for much of the week, including when blitzing Neil Robertson in the last four.

But despite adding two more centuries to his week's tally, Murphy just couldn't reach the same notes in the final, and his race was run when he surrendered a healthy lead in frame nine, eventually losing it having looked sure to close to 5-4.

From there, Trump was able to feast on Murphy's mistakes, and his run to the winning line proved remarkably straightforward.

