Snooker results: Judd Trump wins a second ranking tournament in a row at the Wuhan Open

Judd Trump came from behind to defeat Ali Carter 10-7 in the final of the Wuhan Open.
The 34-year-old made it back-to-back ranking titles following his English Open victory last week - when he came from 7-3 down against Zhang Anda to win 9-3.
Trump raced into a 4-1 lead but fellow Englishman Carter reeled off four frames to edge ahead.
Breaks of 116, 56 and 71 saw Trump take a quickfire three on the bounce to move 7-5 ahead before Carter closed the gap with a gutsy contribution of 56.
Trump took the 14th to lead 8-6 before wrapping up victory two frames later with a break of 105.
Trump said on Eurosport: “It was a very tough final, Ali made it very difficult, even though he didn’t play his best.
“I struggled a little bit, but towards the end I just had a few good splits and I just scored heavier, and that was the difference.”
The victory is all the more remarkable given Trump was battling from 7-3 down to beat Zhang Anda 9-7 in the final of the English Open in Brentwood this time last week, when he claimed a first ranking title for 19 months. He arrived to begin competing in Wuhan two days late and made up for that with two match wins on Wednesday.
It’s the fourth time Trump has won back-to-back titles. He is only the third ever player to win successive tournaments in different countries, following in the footsteps of Stephen Hendry in 1990 and Mark Williams in 2002.
Trump now draws level on 25 with Williams in fifth position on the all-time ranking event winner’s list. Only Ronnie O’Sullivan (39), Hendry (36), John Higgins (31) and Steve Davis (28) have won more.
The Captain earns the £63,000 runner-up cheque for his showing this week. His run of 145 in the semi-finals means he shares the high break prize with Aaron Hill, they pocket £2,500 each.
The afternoon session saw Carter battle back from 4-1 down to earn a 5-4 lead heading into tonight. However, it was Trump who hit the ground running this evening to wrest control of this encounter.