Snooker results: Judd Trump wins a second ranking tournament in a row at the Wuhan Open

The 34-year-old made it back-to-back ranking titles following his English Open victory last week - when he came from 7-3 down against Zhang Anda to win 9-3.

Trump raced into a 4-1 lead but fellow Englishman Carter reeled off four frames to edge ahead.

Breaks of 116, 56 and 71 saw Trump take a quickfire three on the bounce to move 7-5 ahead before Carter closed the gap with a gutsy contribution of 56.

Trump took the 14th to lead 8-6 before wrapping up victory two frames later with a break of 105.

Trump said on Eurosport: “It was a very tough final, Ali made it very difficult, even though he didn’t play his best.

“I struggled a little bit, but towards the end I just had a few good splits and I just scored heavier, and that was the difference.”