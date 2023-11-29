Snooker results: Judd Trump whitewashes Jamie Jones 6-0 in last 16 of UK Championship

Judd Trump maintained his strong form with a 6-0 whitewash of Jamie Jones in the last 16 of the UK Championship at the Barbican Centre.
Trump has won three tournaments already this season, and is firmly on course to add to that list judging by this latest impressive display from the 2011 champion who has only dropped a single frame in his first two matches this week.
Jones was left to rue a couple of missed opportunities in the first two frames which set the tone for the rest of the match, and Trump didn't look back after he kicked off with a century.
Further runs of 59 and 51 saw Trump surge into a 4-0 lead and when Jones broke down on 44 in frame five, any hopes of a comeback from the Welshman were extinguished.
Trump wrapped up proceedings moments later, putting the seal on a fine afternoon's work and securing his place in the quarter-finals.
“I feel like if I can get through those first couple of rounds then I’m playing amazing and it takes something really special to beat me,” Trump told BBC Sport afterwards.
“A lot of other players perform the same in all conditions, but my cue action, where I come across the ball and hit with a little bit of side at impact, I have to get used to how the table is playing with side a lot more than other players.
“The first game I am really nervous, but when I know how I am playing on the table it just becomes easy for me.
“I am full of confidence, but also the opposition hasn’t stood up to me, which sometimes I don’t really like because you get through too easy and you’re not pushed.
“I know in the next game whoever I play, I am going to have to up my standard.”
Ding Junhui beat Tom Ford 6-3 in a high-qualify match that began with three consecutive centuries.
In the end, the contest turned on its head when Ding fluked the final black in frame six, in the process moving 4-2 ahead after Ford had fought his way back into the frame by getting a couple of snookers and appeared likely to level the scores.
Ford did rally by winning the following frame thanks to a run of 62, but Ding had enough breathing space to keep himself comfortable and signed off with a silky 106, his third century of the afternoon.
The match began with a bang, Ding opening up with back-to-back hundred breaks, but Ford hit straight back in an electric opening, breaks of 118 and 98 leaving the scores all square at 2-2.
Both players were unable to maintain those high standards after the mid-session interval, but Ding always looked dangerous with in the balls and with the help of a huge slice of luck, confirmed his place in an eighth UK Championship quarter-final of his career.
Wednesday November 29
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Evening session (1900 GMT)