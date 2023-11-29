Snooker results: Judd Trump whitewashes Jamie Jones 6-0 in last 16 of UK Championship

Judd Trump maintained his strong form with a 6-0 whitewash of Jamie Jones in the last 16 of the UK Championship at the Barbican Centre.

Trump has won three tournaments already this season, and is firmly on course to add to that list judging by this latest impressive display from the 2011 champion who has only dropped a single frame in his first two matches this week. Jones was left to rue a couple of missed opportunities in the first two frames which set the tone for the rest of the match, and Trump didn't look back after he kicked off with a century. Further runs of 59 and 51 saw Trump surge into a 4-0 lead and when Jones broke down on 44 in frame five, any hopes of a comeback from the Welshman were extinguished. Trump wrapped up proceedings moments later, putting the seal on a fine afternoon's work and securing his place in the quarter-finals.

Judd Trump 𝓻𝓪𝓽𝓽𝓵𝓮𝓼 another one home 🙌



It's becoming another landslide for the Ace in the Pack as he moves 5-0 up on Jamie Jones.#UKChampionship pic.twitter.com/HZFIsaFla7 — Eurosport (@eurosport) November 29, 2023

“I feel like if I can get through those first couple of rounds then I’m playing amazing and it takes something really special to beat me,” Trump told BBC Sport afterwards. “A lot of other players perform the same in all conditions, but my cue action, where I come across the ball and hit with a little bit of side at impact, I have to get used to how the table is playing with side a lot more than other players. “The first game I am really nervous, but when I know how I am playing on the table it just becomes easy for me. “I am full of confidence, but also the opposition hasn’t stood up to me, which sometimes I don’t really like because you get through too easy and you’re not pushed. “I know in the next game whoever I play, I am going to have to up my standard.” Ding downs Ford after early fireworks Ding Junhui beat Tom Ford 6-3 in a high-qualify match that began with three consecutive centuries. In the end, the contest turned on its head when Ding fluked the final black in frame six, in the process moving 4-2 ahead after Ford had fought his way back into the frame by getting a couple of snookers and appeared likely to level the scores.

What a way to win the frame! ⚫💨



Ding Junhui flukes the black in to increase his lead over Tom Ford to 4-2!#ukchampionship pic.twitter.com/nAfyf8fvJV — Eurosport (@eurosport) November 29, 2023