Snooker results: Judd Trump trounces Pang Junxu 6-1 at the UK Championship in York

The 34-year-old is in the midst of a stellar campaign, winning three titles and reaching a further two finals already, and he could be set for another deep run at the Barbican Centre judging by this thoroughly dominant display.

Trump knocked in a couple of centuries and two more breaks of over fifty over the course of the match, taking control after the opening two frames were shared by winning a crucial frame three that Pang will feel he should have won.

It proved to be the pivotal moment of the contest, at the end of hard-fought frame which Trump eventually won on the final black by pulling off a daring double to the centre pocket.