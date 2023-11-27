Snooker results: Judd Trump trounces Pang Junxu 6-1 at the UK Championship in York

2011 champion Judd Trump made an ominous start to his UK Championship campaign with a commanding 6-1 victory over Pang Junxu in the last 32 in York.
The 34-year-old is in the midst of a stellar campaign, winning three titles and reaching a further two finals already, and he could be set for another deep run at the Barbican Centre judging by this thoroughly dominant display.
Trump knocked in a couple of centuries and two more breaks of over fifty over the course of the match, taking control after the opening two frames were shared by winning a crucial frame three that Pang will feel he should have won.
It proved to be the pivotal moment of the contest, at the end of hard-fought frame which Trump eventually won on the final black by pulling off a daring double to the centre pocket.
When he thumped in a break of 124 in the following frame to extend his lead to 3-1, Trump had already done much of the heavy lifting and he continued to show his game to be in good working order as he cruised over the winning line.
Saturday November 25
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Sunday November 26
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Monday November 27
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Tuesday November 28
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Evening session (1900 GMT)