Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Darts
Golf
Snooker
Boxing
NFL
Cricket
Tennis
Other Sports
Judd Trump in cruise control in York
Judd Trump in cruise control in York

Snooker results: Judd Trump trounces Pang Junxu 6-1 at the UK Championship in York

By Sporting Life
16:22 · MON November 27, 2023

2011 champion Judd Trump made an ominous start to his UK Championship campaign with a commanding 6-1 victory over Pang Junxu in the last 32 in York.

The 34-year-old is in the midst of a stellar campaign, winning three titles and reaching a further two finals already, and he could be set for another deep run at the Barbican Centre judging by this thoroughly dominant display.

Trump knocked in a couple of centuries and two more breaks of over fifty over the course of the match, taking control after the opening two frames were shared by winning a crucial frame three that Pang will feel he should have won.

It proved to be the pivotal moment of the contest, at the end of hard-fought frame which Trump eventually won on the final black by pulling off a daring double to the centre pocket.

When he thumped in a break of 124 in the following frame to extend his lead to 3-1, Trump had already done much of the heavy lifting and he continued to show his game to be in good working order as he cruised over the winning line.

Schedule & results

Saturday November 25
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

  • Mark Allen 5-6 Ding Junhui
  • Mark Williams 6-4 Fang Zhengyi

Evening session (1900 GMT)

  • Tom Ford 6-5 Noppon Saengkham
  • Kyren Wilson 5-6 Jamie Clarke

Sunday November 26
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

  • Zhang Anda 6-5 Elliot Slessor
  • Luca Brecel 6-4 Yuan Sijun

Evening session (1900 GMT)

  • Shaun Murphy 4-6 Hossein Vafaei
  • Ali Carter 3-6 Matt Selt

Monday November 27
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

  • Barry Hawkins v Ben Woollaston
  • Judd Trump 6-1 Pang Junxu

Evening session (1900 GMT)

  • Mark Selby v Mark Joyce
  • Jack Lisowski v Jamie Jones

Tuesday November 28
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan v Anthony McGill
  • John Higgins v Joe O'Connor

Evening session (1900 GMT)

  • Robert Milkins v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
  • Neil Robertson v Zhou Yuelong
Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....