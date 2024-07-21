Snooker results: Judd Trump triumphs at the Shanghai Masters

There was a minute silence before the final began following the passing of the legendary Welshman at the age of 91 on Saturday.

Six-time world champion Reardon had also been instrumental in the career of Ronnie O'Sullivan, who was chasing a fifth successive title here before Trump defeated him 10-3 on Saturday.

The Ace in the Pack backed that impressive performance up with another one-sided victory over Murphy to claim his 40th professional title and a cheque for £210,000.

Trump put on an electric display during the afternoon session to move 7-1 ahead and although Murphy did pull two back, it merely delayed the inevitable.

When play got underway this evening, Trump re-asserted his dominance and fired in runs of 61, 86 and 114 to move just one from victory at 10-3.

The 34-year-old said: “The age of the crowd in China is so much younger than the rest of the world. I always enjoy playing in front of a fanbase where I can inspire the next generation. I think that is why my record in China is so good.

“I want to win as many big tournaments as possible this season. This is probably one of the top five events on the calendar. To win this one early on is an amazing start. I would like to replicate what I did last season and get close to five wins or even more. I couldn’t have dreamed of a better start.”