Snooker results: Judd Trump through to face Si Jiahui in German Masters final

Craigie was appearing in his maiden semi-final of a ranking event and was not allowed to settle into the game as Trump secured the first frame.

The 30-year-old took the next to level the scores but Trump blitzed his way to the next three including a break of 68 to put him within two of victory.

Craigie produced his highest break of the match with a 71 to cut the deficit to just two frames but Trump replied with breaks of 75 and 79 to secure his place in the final.

Trump will meet Si Jiahui for the title after he came from two frames down to beat Kyren Wilson 6-3.

Wilson opened up with a frame of 97 and backed it up with a second frame to go 2-0 up, but the 21-year-old rattled off five straight frames including breaks of 54, 138, 90 and 55 to take control of the tie.

Wilson breathed life into the match when he made it 5-3 following a 38-minute frame but Si sealed his place in his first ranking final of his career following another prolonged frame in the ninth to win 6-3.

"You can say I’m quite simple minded, because I have not thought about making it to another semi-final much since the run at the Crucible last year," said Si.

"I just focus on each shot without thinking about how many tables are featured in the arena. If I play well, I will make progress and if I lose I will have no regrets. It doesn’t matter who I am playing, it’s not going to change my shot selections."