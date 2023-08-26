Snooker results: Judd Trump through to European Masters final

Trump looked in all kinds of bother after losing each of the first three frames, but a century before the mid-session interval kept him in it.

The left-hander took three of the following four frames to draw level but again found himself in deep trouble when Higgins took the ninth to move within one of victory.

Trump though forced a decider and it was another tight frame, the kind he'd surrendered at the beginning of the match, yet this time he landed the fatal blow to end a fabulous tussle.