Snooker results: Judd Trump through to European Masters final

Judd Trump recovered from 3-0, 4-2 and 5-4 down to beat John Higgins and reach the final of the European Masters in Germany.
Trump looked in all kinds of bother after losing each of the first three frames, but a century before the mid-session interval kept him in it.
The left-hander took three of the following four frames to draw level but again found himself in deep trouble when Higgins took the ninth to move within one of victory.
Trump though forced a decider and it was another tight frame, the kind he'd surrendered at the beginning of the match, yet this time he landed the fatal blow to end a fabulous tussle.
"The difference this season has just been night and day," Trump told WST, referring to a slow start to the previous campaign.
"The game against Chris Wakelin, I could easily have been out and already at home, now I'm playing in the final. That's how fine the line is.
"There were so many times last season where I probably should've won and ended up going out, this time I should've been out and I'm in the final."
He will face Mark Selby or Barry Hawkins in Sunday's final.