Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports Home
Golf
Tennis
Snooker
Darts
NFL
Cricket
Boxing & MMA
Other Sports
Judd Trump
Judd Trump

Snooker results: Judd Trump through to European Masters final

By Sporting Life
18:19 · SAT August 26, 2023

Judd Trump recovered from 3-0, 4-2 and 5-4 down to beat John Higgins and reach the final of the European Masters in Germany.

Trump looked in all kinds of bother after losing each of the first three frames, but a century before the mid-session interval kept him in it.

The left-hander took three of the following four frames to draw level but again found himself in deep trouble when Higgins took the ninth to move within one of victory.

Trump though forced a decider and it was another tight frame, the kind he'd surrendered at the beginning of the match, yet this time he landed the fatal blow to end a fabulous tussle.

"The difference this season has just been night and day," Trump told WST, referring to a slow start to the previous campaign.

"The game against Chris Wakelin, I could easily have been out and already at home, now I'm playing in the final. That's how fine the line is.

"There were so many times last season where I probably should've won and ended up going out, this time I should've been out and I'm in the final."

He will face Mark Selby or Barry Hawkins in Sunday's final.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....