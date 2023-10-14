Snooker results: Judd Trump sets up Wuhan Open final with Ali Carter

A dominant semi-final saw the world number four knock in 110 in the opening frame before breaks of 53, 77 and 52 put him in the driving seat with a 4-0 lead.

Wu pulled the fifth frame back, but it was only a consolation as Trump produced a 127 in the next and wrapped the game up in the seventh to secure his spot in the showpiece.

He will face Ali Carter on Sunday after he beat China’s Lyu Haotian 6-2 in their last-four clash.

The world number 11 took the opening frame, but Lyu quickly levelled and a tough start to the match saw the score tied at 2-2.

Carter quickly put himself in control, however, securing breaks of 96, 122, 91 and 70 to ease through the next four frames and reach Sunday’s final.

“I felt like I missed a bit of a trick in the first half,” Carter told World Snooker Tour.

“In the second half all I could do was take my chances, he gave me four chances and I made four frame winning breaks. I was particularly pleased to win the last frame in one hit.

“Anyone will tell you that it is never easy to get over the line and reach a big final. To clear up and make it a relatively easy day’s work was pleasing.”

Carter has already won two titles in China, winning the 2010 Shanghai Masters and the 2016 World Open, and his last title win came in February in the German Masters in Berlin.