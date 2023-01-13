Trump trailed 4-3 before a fantastic break of 143 levelled matters but he soon found himself on the brink of defeat when Hawkins took the next frame.

A fine run of 107 forced a decider, which was greeted by a huge roar from the crowd, and he went on to win it with a break of 81 to avenge defeat at the hands of Hawkins in last year's semi-finals.

The world number four, who will meet Shaun Murphy or Stuart Bingham on Saturday at 7pm.

Trump said: "That was one of the loudest cheers I have ever heard. It was my break and I could have got down a bit sooner, but I wanted to soak it all in and let them get as loud as possible, and enjoy it as much as I could. When that kind of thing happens it helps to relax me, it’s not often you get to experience that.”