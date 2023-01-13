Judd Trump came through a thrilling clash with Barry Hawkins 6-5 to reach the semi-finals of the Cazoo Masters.
Trump trailed 4-3 before a fantastic break of 143 levelled matters but he soon found himself on the brink of defeat when Hawkins took the next frame.
A fine run of 107 forced a decider, which was greeted by a huge roar from the crowd, and he went on to win it with a break of 81 to avenge defeat at the hands of Hawkins in last year's semi-finals.
The world number four, who will meet Shaun Murphy or Stuart Bingham on Saturday at 7pm.
Trump said: "That was one of the loudest cheers I have ever heard. It was my break and I could have got down a bit sooner, but I wanted to soak it all in and let them get as loud as possible, and enjoy it as much as I could. When that kind of thing happens it helps to relax me, it’s not often you get to experience that.”
The 33-year-old is aiming to win the Masters for the second time having lifted the trophy in 2019 and is also chasing his first title since he won the Turkish Masters in March 2022.
He said: “I felt in control at the end, as if I knew I was going to clear up. I made some good breaks from 4-3 down. I had to hang in there at the start when I was struggling, but towards the end I felt that if I could get my hand on the table I was going to score heavily. It’s a nice feeling to win another close one. It gives me confidence to do that when my back was against the wall.”
Hawkins said: “I kept playing loose positional shots which was frustrating. The standard improved in the second half of the match and Judd made a good break in the last frame. I was stretching on the red I missed and concentrating on getting the right angle on the black. I had my chance. Judd’s still nowhere near as good as he can be, but he probably deserved to win today.”