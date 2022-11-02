Trump will face Mark Selby in the last four, with the semi-final line-up due to be completed on Thursday when Ronnie O’Sullivan, Robert Milkins, Zhao Xintong and women’s world champion Mink Nutcharut contest Group Two.

Trump had earlier beaten Luca Brecel 4-2 in Group One before Allen defeated Joe Perry by the same score, the Northern Irishman making breaks of 118, 57, 110 and 97.

A century in frame four finally got Allen on the scoreboard, only for Trump to respond with scores of 104, 79 and 79 to complete a comprehensive victory.

Allen did not pot a ball in the first two frames as the defending champion compiled breaks of 58, 54 and 78, the latter then taking the third frame as well with a 64 after Allen missed a red to the middle on 46.

Stephen Hendry hailed Trump on ITV commentary, saying: “As impressive a performance I’ve seen from Judd Trump in two or three years.”

Allen was also impressed despite being on the receiving end, saying: “He was just too good today, put me under pressure with his safety and long-potting.

“I didn’t feel like I played badly, I just didn’t get allowed to play. He was phenomenal. Flawless from Judd. Completely outplayed, all credit to him.

“No disrespect to anyone else, but if he plays like that he can’t lose.”

Trump said: “I know when I’m playing well in practice and it was only a matter of time before it comes out on the match table so it doesn’t surprise me.

“It also helped knowing how well Mark Allen is playing, I knew I had to play to that standard to beat him. It was nice to go out there and play well tonight.

“They’re the games that I enjoy. When I’m the underdog, he’s had the good season, I’ve got something to prove and that’s when I seem to thrive.

“I don’t want to lose in the semi-final next round. I know me and Mark Selby haven’t played for absolutely ages, so that’s a mouth-watering game to look forward to.

“You’ve got to play well against these top players. Against the top players this season I’ve been found out.

“Maybe I’m not match sharp enough. I’ve had to adapt it, play against more players in practice than I have done. I just feel match sharp and hopefully now this is the start of my season.

“It’s amazing to have him [Selby] back at the top of his game. He’s a bit in and out at the moment, waiting in the wings, like myself, to nick a big title.

“Mark Allen, Neil [Robertson], Ronnie [O’Sullivan] all playing well. There’s a lot of depth at the top of the game at the moment.”

Champion of Champions: Daily schedule & results

MONDAY OCTOBER 31

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

Group 4 semi-finals - best of 7

Mark Selby 4-0 Lee Walker

John Higgins 4-2 Hossein Vafaei

Evening session (1900 GMT)

Group 4 final - best of 11

Mark Selby 6-4 John Higgins

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 1

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

Group 3 semi-finals - best of 7

Neil Robertson 3-4 Fan Zhengyi

Kyren Wilson 3-4 Ryan Day

Evening session (1900 GMT)

Group 3 final - best of 11

Fan Zhengyi 6-5 Ryan Day

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 2

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

Group 1 semi-finals - best of 7

Judd Trump 4-2 Luca Brecel

Mark Allen 4-2 Joe Perry

Evening session (1900 GMT)

Group 1 final - best of 11

Judd Trump 6-1 Mark Allen

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 3

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

Group 2 semi-finals - best of 7

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Robert Milkins

Zhao Xintong v Mink Nutcharut

Evening session (1900 GMT)

Group 2 final - best of 11

Ronnie O'Sullivan or Robert Milkins v Zhao Xintong or Mink Nutcharut

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 4

Evening session (1900 GMT)

Semi-final - best of 11

Group 1 winner v Group 4 winner

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 5

Evening session (1900 GMT)

Semi-final - best of 11

Group 2 winner v Group 3 winner

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 6

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

Final - best of 19

Semi-final 1 winner v Semi-final 2 winner

Evening session (1900 GMT)

Final - best of 19