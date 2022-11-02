Judd Trump thrashed Mark Allen 6-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Cazoo Champion of Champions in Bolton.
Allen did not pot a ball in the first two frames as the defending champion compiled breaks of 58, 54 and 78, the latter then taking the third frame as well with a 64 after Allen missed a red to the middle on 46.
A century in frame four finally got Allen on the scoreboard, only for Trump to respond with scores of 104, 79 and 79 to complete a comprehensive victory.
Trump had earlier beaten Luca Brecel 4-2 in Group One before Allen defeated Joe Perry by the same score, the Northern Irishman making breaks of 118, 57, 110 and 97.
Trump will face Mark Selby in the last four, with the semi-final line-up due to be completed on Thursday when Ronnie O’Sullivan, Robert Milkins, Zhao Xintong and women’s world champion Mink Nutcharut contest Group Two.
Stephen Hendry hailed Trump on ITV commentary, saying: “As impressive a performance I’ve seen from Judd Trump in two or three years.”
Allen was also impressed despite being on the receiving end, saying: “He was just too good today, put me under pressure with his safety and long-potting.
“I didn’t feel like I played badly, I just didn’t get allowed to play. He was phenomenal. Flawless from Judd. Completely outplayed, all credit to him.
“No disrespect to anyone else, but if he plays like that he can’t lose.”
Trump said: “I know when I’m playing well in practice and it was only a matter of time before it comes out on the match table so it doesn’t surprise me.
“It also helped knowing how well Mark Allen is playing, I knew I had to play to that standard to beat him. It was nice to go out there and play well tonight.
“They’re the games that I enjoy. When I’m the underdog, he’s had the good season, I’ve got something to prove and that’s when I seem to thrive.
“I don’t want to lose in the semi-final next round. I know me and Mark Selby haven’t played for absolutely ages, so that’s a mouth-watering game to look forward to.
“You’ve got to play well against these top players. Against the top players this season I’ve been found out.
“Maybe I’m not match sharp enough. I’ve had to adapt it, play against more players in practice than I have done. I just feel match sharp and hopefully now this is the start of my season.
“It’s amazing to have him [Selby] back at the top of his game. He’s a bit in and out at the moment, waiting in the wings, like myself, to nick a big title.
“Mark Allen, Neil [Robertson], Ronnie [O’Sullivan] all playing well. There’s a lot of depth at the top of the game at the moment.”
