The world number two had to borrow Xiao Guodong’s waistcoat during Tuesday’s first-round win against Noppon Saengkham after his suitcase did not arrive, having earlier had to go on an impromptu shopping trip in Furth to buy trousers, a shirt and shoes.

And Trump will be staying in Germany a little bit longer as he moved into the last 32 after beating Hugill 5-3 thanks to breaks of 118, 63, 54 and 81.

“It was Xiao Guodong’s,” Trump said when asked about his waistcoat. “I was going to wear Stuart Bingham’s, but it didn’t quite fit me. We managed to scramble some stuff together, a bit of this and that. I was walking about the shops for about three hours this morning trying to find some clothes. In the end I managed to do a good job.

“It is quite difficult playing in clothes you aren’t comfortable in, but I managed to get through that game.”

Shaun Murphy was on course for a maximum break during his 5-3 win over Zhang Anda.

The 40-year-old potted 10 reds and 10 blacks in the sixth frame before falling out of position, but he still got the job done.

There were also wins for Kyren Wilson, Mark Williams, Barry Hawkins, Yan Bingtao and Rickey Walden.

China’s Yuan Sijun, who beat Mark Selby on Tuesday, went out to Welshman Jackson Page.