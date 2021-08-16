Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Cricket
Golf
Darts
Snooker
NFL
Boxing / MMA
Tennis
Other Sports
Judd Trump was in superb form
Judd Trump was in superb form

Snooker results: Judd Trump cruises through Group 1 in Champion of Champions

By Sporting Life
22:26 · MON November 15, 2021

Judd Trump is through to the semi-finals of the Champion of Champions after a brilliant 6-0 whitewash of Ryan Day.

The former world champion has made no secret of his desire to win this invitation-only event, but his title bid got off to a sloppy start as David Lilley wasted chances to really trouble him in a 4-1 win for the favourite.

That earned Trump a clash with Day, himself a 4-2 winner against Stephen Maguire, and come the evening Trump had found his devastating best with a break of 104 in the opening frame an early warning shot.

Day scored 23 points over the first four frames as Trump added breaks of 67 and 68, and when the left-hander pinched a tight fifth frame, the game was up. He returned with one more half-century to seal a 6-0 win and can now prepare for Friday's semi-final.

That will be against the winner of Group 4, which is headlined by Neil Robertson and Trump's rival Kyren Wilson, but also features Mark Williams, and will be decided on Tuesday.

"You do not get many 6-0s against these top players," said Trump. "When I go 5-0 up, I always think this is too good to be true, something’s going to happen. It was very comfortable in the end. I will probably need to stay at that sort of level and standard if I am going to progress in the tournament.

"This is a really good event. You come here and know you play both games in one day. If you get through, you know you’re straight in the deep end. It’s nice to have a couple of days off, watch all the games and get some practice. It’ll be a special atmosphere for the semi-finals.

"You’re under a little pressure in the first game, you want to get through. It’s a short distance. You do not want to be going home early doors. It took me a little time to get used to the table conditions and once I got warmed up and tonight was a lot better.

"This event is special. If you look down the winners, it’s always the big names and top players who have won this. Mark Allen produced an amazing standard last year. We’ve seen some great finals with Ronnie O’Sullivan and the one with me and Neil. It’s one to try and tick off the list. It would be a real special one for me."

Daily schedule & results

Monday November 15 - Group 1

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group semi-finals - best of 7

  • Judd Trump 4-1 David Lilley
  • Stephen Maguire 2-4 Ryan Day

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group final - best of 11

  • Judd Trump 6-0 Ryan Day

Tuesday November 16 - Group 4

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group semi-finals - best of 7

  • Neil Robertson v Mark Williams
  • Kyren Wilson v Jordan Brown

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group final - best of 11

  • Winner v Winner

Wednesday November 17 - Group 2

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group semi-finals - best of 7

  • Mark Selby v David Gilbert
  • Shaun Murphy v Yan Bingtao

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group final - best of 11

  • Winner v Winner

Thursday November 18 - Group 3

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group semi-finals - best of 7

  • Ronnie O’Sullivan v Stuart Bingham
  • John Higgins v Ding Junhui

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group final - best of 11

  • Winner v Winner

Friday November 19

Evening session (1900)
Semi-final - best of 11

  • Judd Trump v Group 4 Winner

Saturday November 20

Evening session (1900)
Semi-final - best of 11

  • Group 2 Winner v Group 3 Winner

Sunday November 21

Afternoon session (1300)
Final - best of 19

  • Semi-final Winner v Semi-final Winner

Evening session
Final - best of 19

  • Semi-final Winner v Semi-final Winner

Group 1

  • Judd Trump
  • Stephen Maguire
  • Ryan Day
  • David Lilley

Group 2

  • Mark Selby
  • Shaun Murphy
  • Yan Bingtao
  • David Gilbert

Group 3

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan
  • John Higgins
  • Ding Junhui
  • Stuart Bingham

Group 4

  • Neil Robertson
  • Kyren Wilson
  • Jordan Brown
  • Mark Williams

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....