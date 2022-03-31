The Belgian’s win completed the line-up for the final four after triumphs for Ronnie O’Sullivan, Neil Robertson and John Higgins earlier in the week.

Recent UK Championship runner-up Brecel will face Higgins next on Saturday for a place in the final in Llandudno.

Two half-century breaks helped the world number 15 open up an early 3-0 advantage, but neither man was at their best initially.

After Trump was able to reduce the deficit by one, Brecel responded with what would prove to be his only century break of the match in the fifth frame.