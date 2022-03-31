Luca Brecel continued his fine form with a 10-6 victory over Judd Trump to progress into the semi-finals of the Cazoo Tour Championship.
The Belgian’s win completed the line-up for the final four after triumphs for Ronnie O’Sullivan, Neil Robertson and John Higgins earlier in the week.
Recent UK Championship runner-up Brecel will face Higgins next on Saturday for a place in the final in Llandudno.
Two half-century breaks helped the world number 15 open up an early 3-0 advantage, but neither man was at their best initially.
After Trump was able to reduce the deficit by one, Brecel responded with what would prove to be his only century break of the match in the fifth frame.
It helped establish a 6-2 lead at the end of the afternoon session and the 27-year-old Belgian Bullet remained the most consistent of the two players.
Breaks of 57 and 86 saw Brecel move within two frames of a place in the last four, but Trump was not finished there.
A sensational break of 140, the highest of the tournament and of any Cazoo Tour Championship, saw the former world champion threaten a comeback.
This was followed by another hundred break, but Brecel would not be denied and closed out proceedings with a well-crafted 73 to secure a 10-6 success.