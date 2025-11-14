Snooker results: Judd Trump beats Zhao Xintong 6-2 in Champion of Champions semi-final

It's been a season of frustration so far for Trump, still getting to grips with a new cue, but he finished runner-up at the recent Northern Ireland Open to suggest a return to winning ways was imminent.

And he looks sure to prove a tough nut to crack for the winner of the Saturday's second semi-final between Mark Selby and Neil Robertson judging by this ruthless display, Trump never needing to engage fifth gear and yet still peeling off six frames on the spin to record a comfortable victory.

A straightforward night did not appear on the cards when Zhao raced out of the blocks with breaks of 50 and 72 to lead 2-0.

However, Trump quickly demonstrated why he remains the number one ranked player in the sport, hitting back with runs of 68 and 73 to draw level.