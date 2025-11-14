Snooker results: Judd Trump beats Zhao Xintong 6-2 in Champion of Champions semi-final

Judd Trump is the first man through to Sunday's Champion of Champions final having defeated world champion Zhao Xintong 6-2 in Friday night's semi-final in Leicester.
It's been a season of frustration so far for Trump, still getting to grips with a new cue, but he finished runner-up at the recent Northern Ireland Open to suggest a return to winning ways was imminent.
And he looks sure to prove a tough nut to crack for the winner of the Saturday's second semi-final between Mark Selby and Neil Robertson judging by this ruthless display, Trump never needing to engage fifth gear and yet still peeling off six frames on the spin to record a comfortable victory.
A straightforward night did not appear on the cards when Zhao raced out of the blocks with breaks of 50 and 72 to lead 2-0.
However, Trump quickly demonstrated why he remains the number one ranked player in the sport, hitting back with runs of 68 and 73 to draw level.
And from there it was one-way traffic, Zhao's game growing increasingly ragged as Trump turned the screw, further breaks of 77 and 66 putting him within a frame of victory.
An uncharacteristic miss to centre briefly halted Trump's march to the winning line, but when Zhao missed with the rest moments later, it was game over.
Trump told ITV Sport afterwards: "I missed one in the first frame, he went 2-0 up, but he kind of let me back into it quite easy.
"I had two unbelievable chances in the next two frames to get my arm doing.
"But after that, I controlled the game really. I had a couple of good break offs that left him in big trouble and I scored reasonably heavy.
"I'm happy I'm in the final because I'm not at 100 per cent, I'm probably at about 10 per cent.
"To make a final in a tournament like this when I'm not at my best, when I don't feel that comfortable, I can take a lot of credit."