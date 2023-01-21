Last week's Masters champion was always in command against a back-to-form Murphy, who again hinted that his game is close to its best without perhaps being as sharp as he'd like in the tighter frames.

That was underlined by a tournament-best 140 clearance from Murphy in frame three and in the way he took his chances to take frame six, but was unable to capture a tight seventh frame which proved pivotal.

Handed an opening by Trump, Murphy needed a mid-range brown off the spot to all but secure the frame and cut the gap to just one, but missed the pot by a margin before losing a one-sided safety battle.

That battle ended with Trump instead handed the simple task of taking care of yellow, green and brown, which he did before sealing victory in the very next frame and a meeting with Mark Allen in Sunday's final.