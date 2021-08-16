One of the few significant titles not yet on his CV, Trump has been relentless in pursuit of it since struggling through the early stages of his opening match, and has now won 16 frames for the loss of just one.

That sole lost frame was the first of the tournament, against veteran David Lilley. Since taking the next four to win, Trump has added all six against Ryan Day, and now all six against a seemingly in-form Wilson.

The most damning indictment of Wilson's display here was that Trump was not at his absolute best. Breaks of 88 and 82 were all he needed to lead 5-0, that fifth frame finally seeing Wilson drag him into a safety battle to no avail. Wilson then spurned a chance to restore a semblance of pride in the next, but first failed to land on a red when opening the pack, and then left Trump an opening of his own.

From range, Trump had been deadly and so it proved again, one pot enough to turn a frame and finish a match. It's true that Wilson has given the world's best player more problems than most, their head-to-head almost level. Also true is that of late, Trump has hinted that he may now be set to open up a lead.

Not that Wilson will be in his thoughts come Sunday, and a meeting with either John Higgins or Yan Bingtao. Surely, one of them will take a frame off him. Whether the winner of that semi-final can manage ten may depend on what mood Trump is in, or else whether he can find the other gear he most certainly has.

"The first frame was quite scrappy and set the tone for the match, (winning it) helped me settled down," said Trump. "I just kept Kyren on the back-foot really. Overall I felt good in every aspect of the game.

"I tried to stay positive, it's important against any top player; you've got to keep your foot on the gas. It's important to keep going for your shots and take the match by the scruff of the neck."

Trump confessed that he does not feel at his 'brilliant best', but agreed with Neil Foulds' assessment that his shot selection and match craft were as good as they'd ever been. Many adjectives can describe this fabulous talent. With Sunday's final soon followed by the first event of the Triple Crown, ominous will do for today.